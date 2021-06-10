Euro 2020: Uefa demands Ukraine make changes to 'political' jersey

The Euro 2020 starts today in Rome

Uefa on Friday demanded that Ukraine make changes to their jersey for Euro 2020 to remove a 'political' slogan that sparked protests from Russia.

European football's governing body said the message 'Glory to our Heroes', a rallying cry during the 2014 anti-Russian protests in Ukraine that is featured inside the shirt, was “clearly political in nature”.

The uniforms in the blue-and-yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag feature the silhouette of Ukraine that includes Russia-annexed Crimea and the separatist-controlled regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as well as the words "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!"

A year after being postponed due to the pandemic, the 24-team tournament spread across 11 venues throughout Europe gets underway in front of an estimated 16,000 fans in a Stadio Olimpico at 25 percent capacity.