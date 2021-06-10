Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Euro 2020: Uefa demands Ukraine make changes to 'political' jersey

AFP/Lausanne
Filed on June 10, 2021
Ukraine provoked Moscow's ire as its football federation unveiled Euro 2020 uniforms that feature Russian-annexed Crimea and nationalist slogans. (AFP)

The Euro 2020 starts today in Rome


Uefa on Friday demanded that Ukraine make changes to their jersey for Euro 2020 to remove a 'political' slogan that sparked protests from Russia.

European football's governing body said the message 'Glory to our Heroes', a rallying cry during the 2014 anti-Russian protests in Ukraine that is featured inside the shirt, was “clearly political in nature”.

The uniforms in the blue-and-yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag feature the silhouette of Ukraine that includes Russia-annexed Crimea and the separatist-controlled regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as well as the words "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!"

A year after being postponed due to the pandemic, the 24-team tournament spread across 11 venues throughout Europe gets underway in front of an estimated 16,000 fans in a Stadio Olimpico at 25 percent capacity.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210609&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609046&Ref=AR&profile=1052 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 