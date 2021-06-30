Euro 2020: Sterling hails 'big performance' from England against Germany
Sterling has been England's standout performer in the tournament
England hero Raheem Sterling hailed the team's desire to rewrite history after beating Germany in a knockout game at a major tournament for the first time since 1966 on Tuesday to reach the Euro 2020 quarterfinals.
Sterling opened the scoring with his third goal of the tournament before Harry Kane silenced his critics to seal a 2-0 win four minutes from time.
"It sounds good," said Sterling on ending England's hoodoo against Germany. "We knew we needed to put in a big performance against a very good side and we did that today."
Sterling had not scored in a major tournament before the Euro, but has been his country's standout performer en route to the last eight.
"Doing it for your country is always special and it's definitely a special moment for me," he added.
"I celebrated (the goal) then for half a second I thought let it not be offside. I'm really happy it went in and we got the win."
-
Global Sports
No public for Olympic torch relay in parts of...
The Olympic torch relay in Tokyo will mostly be displayed at closed... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Ukraine beat 10-man Sweden 2-1 in...
Ukraine will now take on England in Saturday's quarterfinal in Rome READ MORE
-
Tennis
Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena...
The American retired in the first round due to an ankle injury READ MORE
-
Tennis
After surviving Wimbledon scare, Federer backs...
Bizarrely the Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion survived a tough test ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,747 Covid cases, 1,731 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 302,318 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
The month of Zul Hijjah 1442 AH is likely to begin on Saturday, July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan hopes UAE will lift travel...
Cases have been falling in the country in recent weeks. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until July ...
The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
29 June 2021
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
29 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews