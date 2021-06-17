Football
Euro 2020: Slovakia player, staff member test positive for Covid-19

Reuters/St Petersburg
Filed on June 17, 2021
(Euro 2020 Twitter)

Tarkovic said the team was working with tournament organiser Uefa and local health authorities


Slovakia defender Denis Vavro and another staff member have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the team’s Euro 2020 match against Sweden, head coach Stefan Tarkovic said on Thursday.

He said both were feeling well and had no symptoms, and that the team, who beat Poland 2-1 on Monday, were still set to face Sweden on Friday and preparing for the game in St Petersburg.

“After regular testing on Wednesday, tests detected two positive (cases), one member of the coaching staff and one player,” Tarkovic said, later identifying the player as Vavro, who did not play in the opening match.

Tarkovic said the team was working with tournament organiser Uefa and local health authorities.

“We are assessing the situation,” he said, adding more information would be known later on Thursday.




