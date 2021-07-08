Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Euro 2020: Police make 20 arrests in London after fans celebrate England's win

Reuters/London
Filed on July 8, 2021
England supporters celebrate their team's second goal against Denmark. (AFP)

England will face Italy in Sunday's final at Wembley


London police said they made 20 arrests after fans gathered to celebrate England’s 2-1 win over Denmark in Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semifinal.

Riot police were on hand as fans celebrated the country reaching their first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup.

Traffic came to a standstill at Piccadilly Circus in central London when fans blocked streets and climbed on telephone boxes.

“20 arrests have been made by officers for a number of offences including common assault, public order and assault on police,” Met Police said on Twitter.

England will face Italy in Sunday’s final at Wembley.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210603&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609713&Ref=AR&profile=1052 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 