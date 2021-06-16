Football
Euro 2020: Pavard was 'knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds' during France-Germany game

AFP/Munich
Filed on June 16, 2021
France's defender Benjamin Pavard was injured in the second half after a collision with Germany left-back Robin Gosens. (AFP)

Player safety fears are high on the agenda after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's match against Finland


France defender Benjamin Pavard revealed he briefly lost consciousness during the world champions’ 1-0 win over Germany at Euro 2020, but still managed to finish the game.

Les Bleus made a winning start at the European Championship as a first-half own goal by Germany defender Mats Hummels separated the sides in Munich on Tuesday.

However, France’s Bayern Munich defender Pavard was poleaxed in the second half in a collision with Germany left-back Robin Gosens and needed treatment on the pitch.

“I had quite a shock,” said Pavard. “I was a bit knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds. After that, I felt better.”

The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes and it remains to be seen whether he features in France’s next Group F game, against Hungary on Saturday.

All 24 teams at the European Championship have signed a “concussion charter” designed to improve the care of players during games.

Player safety fears are high on the agenda after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his country’s opening defeat to Finland.

The Inter Milan player is recovering in hospital after his ordeal.




