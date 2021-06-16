Filed on June 16, 2021 | Last updated on June 16, 2021 at 01.18 am

Euro 2020: Own goal gives France 1-0 win over Germany

Ilkay Gundogan wasted Germany's best opportunity of the first half when he couldn’t direct his shot on target

Mats Hummels scored an own-goal and France beat Germany 1-0 Tuesday at the European Championship.

The experienced defender was attempting to stop Lucas Hernandez’s cross from reaching France forward Kylian Mbappe when he diverted the ball into his own net in the 20th minute.

Both teams had chances to score. Ilkay Gundogan wasted Germany’s best opportunity of the first half when he couldn’t direct his shot on target.

France are now unbeaten in their last 6 games against Die Mannschaft #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/rSDpKgjvsT — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 15, 2021

France twice put the ball in the net in the second half but both were called back for offside.

Mbappe sent a curling shot inside the far post midway through the half and then set up Karim Benzema for another late in the match.

Germany had never previously lost an opening game in the group stage at the European Championship.

Before the match started, a Greenpeace protestor parachuted into the stadium.