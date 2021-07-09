Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Euro 2020: Mystic meerkats predict England will beat Italy in final

Reuters/London
Filed on July 9, 2021
England players celebrate their second goal against Denmark in the semifinal. (Reuters)

A zoo keeper planted England and Italy flags in the ground and the meerkats' task was to knock one down


A group of so-called ‘mystic meerkats’ at London Zoo have picked England to beat Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

A zoo keeper planted England and Italy flags in the ground and the meerkats’ task was to knock one down. It took them about five minutes to choose England.

England will play Italy on Sunday at Wembley in the host nation’s first major final since they won the World Cup in 1966.

Animals have been used in the past to predict the outcome of football matches.

A German octopus shot to fame during the 2010 World Cup when he successfully predicted the outcome of eight matches.

He performed his trick by choosing a mussel from one of two boxes bearing the flags of competing nations.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/football/police-probe-attack-on-home-of-man-utd-chief-ed-woodward macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 