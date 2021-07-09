Euro 2020: Mystic meerkats predict England will beat Italy in final
A zoo keeper planted England and Italy flags in the ground and the meerkats' task was to knock one down
A group of so-called ‘mystic meerkats’ at London Zoo have picked England to beat Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.
A zoo keeper planted England and Italy flags in the ground and the meerkats’ task was to knock one down. It took them about five minutes to choose England.
England will play Italy on Sunday at Wembley in the host nation’s first major final since they won the World Cup in 1966.
Animals have been used in the past to predict the outcome of football matches.
A German octopus shot to fame during the 2010 World Cup when he successfully predicted the outcome of eight matches.
He performed his trick by choosing a mussel from one of two boxes bearing the flags of competing nations.
-
Football
Euro 2020: Mystic meerkats predict England will...
A zoo keeper planted England and Italy flags in the ground and the... READ MORE
-
Football
Bangladesh on alert for Brazil, Argentina Copa...
Long-standing rivalry between followers of the South American giants... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo for no-spectator...
The flame was brought on stage in a lantern and handed to Tokyo... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Denmark players arrive home to heroes' ...
Many of the players had tears in their eyes as they embraced before... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah moon unlikely to be seen...
Anyone who spots the moon with the naked eye or through binoculars is ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flight bookings to Dubai reopen from some Indian...
Travel from India was suspended on April 24. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine booster shot: When, how to get...
This is how you can get your Covid vaccine booster shot READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Special flights to repatriate stranded Filipinos...
The special flights are required to have prior approval from the... READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light