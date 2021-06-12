Euro 2020: Match suspended as Denmark's Eriksen given CPR on pitch

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed while playing and was given CPR by medics during his side’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland on Saturday.

The match was later suspended by officials.

Eriksen collapsed suddenly while running near the left touchline. The midfielder’s teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest just before halftime in their Group B clash with the Finns.

Both teams subsequently left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide the stricken player from view.