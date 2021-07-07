Euro 2020: Italy beat Spain on penalties to enter final
Italy will play the winners of the second semifinal between England and Denmark in Sunday's final
Jorginho converted the decisive spot kick as Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties after their Euro 2020 semifinal ended 1-1 after extra time on Tuesday, earning them a place in Sunday’s final against either England or Denmark.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
Spain missed two of their spot-kicks, including one by substitute Alvaro Morata, whose late equaliser had taken the game into extra time.
What. It. Means. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/CaffyIHkyk— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 6, 2021
After a cagey first half Italy struck on the hour when a fast-paced break begun by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma ended with the ball falling for Federico Chiesa, who cut in from the left and curled in a superb finish.
Heartbreak for Spain #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/gKZ01Du4Ld— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 6, 2021
Spain levelled 10 minutes from time when Morata, dropped from the starting team after a run of poor finishing displays, played a clever one-two with Dani Olmo to open up the Italian defence and calmly slot home to take his team into extra time for the third successive game.
-
Football
Euro 2020: Italy beat Spain on penalties to enter ...
Italy will play the winners of the second semifinal between England... READ MORE
-
Local Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Six athletes to represent UAE at...
UAE's best medal prospects at the Tokyo Game are Victor Scvortov and... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Wimbledon: Hurkacz faces 'unbelievable' Federer...
Hurkacz beat second seed Medvedev in five sets READ MORE
-
Local Sports
Team Abu Dhabi aim to bounce back after...
This was not the start we wanted, but that's racing, said Al Qemzi READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Oman: Total lockdown to be imposed during Eid Al...
The closure of commercial activities during the evening shall... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ruler mourns death of Reading Challenge...
Al Taher bin Ahmed died after a struggle with illness. READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE: Cop hailed for going out of his way to help...
The officer refused to leave till he was sure the family had received ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Enjoy quarantine-free travel this Eid
Residents will have to carry a negative PCR certificate and e-visa. READ MORE
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says