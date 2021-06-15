Euro 2020: 'I am fine', Eriksen sends public message from hospital

The Danish soccer association shared a message from Eriksen on Twitter

Christian Eriksen has sent his first public message from the hospital thanking supporters for their “sweet and amazing” well-wishes after his collapse at the European Championship.

Eriksen remains in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday.

A message from @ChrisEriksen8.

The midfielder says he is fine “under the circumstances.” He says he still has to go through more tests at the hospital “but I feel okay.”

The message was accompanied by a photo of Eriksen giving a thumbs up from the hospital bed.

Meanwhile, Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans said their Euro 2020 match against Denmark on Thursday will be “emotional,” with the players still trying to process Eriksen’s collapse on the pitch due to a cardiac arrest.

“It’s going to be an emotional match - we know that, with what happened,” Tielemans told reporters on Monday.

“You can’t just forget about that in a couple of days, we’ll never forget that.”

Tielemans said he had contacted Leicester City team mate and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to offer his good wishes to Eriksen after the incident.

“It’s a very difficult moment to go through for everybody in football but also in the world,” Tielemans added.

“We definitely don’t want to see that live, but that did happen. They (Denmark players) reacted very well and handled it excellently.”

Belgium are top of Group B after their 3-0 win over Russia in the opener, while Denmark are third following their 1-0 defeat by Finland.