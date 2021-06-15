Euro 2020: 'I am fine', Eriksen sends public message from hospital
The Danish soccer association shared a message from Eriksen on Twitter
Christian Eriksen has sent his first public message from the hospital thanking supporters for their “sweet and amazing” well-wishes after his collapse at the European Championship.
Eriksen remains in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday.
A message from @ChrisEriksen8.— DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 15, 2021
♥ pic.twitter.com/WDTHjqE94w
The Danish soccer association shared a message from Eriksen on Twitter.
The midfielder says he is fine “under the circumstances.” He says he still has to go through more tests at the hospital “but I feel okay.”
The message was accompanied by a photo of Eriksen giving a thumbs up from the hospital bed.
Meanwhile, Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans said their Euro 2020 match against Denmark on Thursday will be “emotional,” with the players still trying to process Eriksen’s collapse on the pitch due to a cardiac arrest.
“It’s going to be an emotional match - we know that, with what happened,” Tielemans told reporters on Monday.
“You can’t just forget about that in a couple of days, we’ll never forget that.”
Sebastian Larsson: "När vi landade i Spanien igår så nåddes vi väldigt snabbt av de hemska nyheterna om Christian Eriksen.— Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) June 13, 2021
Alla våra tankar, kärlek och styrka går till Christian, hans familj, hans nära och kära och hela den danska truppen.
KÄMPA CHRISTIAN! @DBUfodbold pic.twitter.com/OT4Z0JiBcj
Tielemans said he had contacted Leicester City team mate and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to offer his good wishes to Eriksen after the incident.
“It’s a very difficult moment to go through for everybody in football but also in the world,” Tielemans added.
“We definitely don’t want to see that live, but that did happen. They (Denmark players) reacted very well and handled it excellently.”
Belgium are top of Group B after their 3-0 win over Russia in the opener, while Denmark are third following their 1-0 defeat by Finland.
-
Football
Euro 2020: 'I am fine', Eriksen sends public...
The Danish soccer association shared a message from Eriksen on Twitter READ MORE
-
Cricket
WTC final: Australia skipper Tim Paine backs...
My prediction is, India will win pretty comfortably if they play... READ MORE
-
Cricket
WTC final: New Zealand captain Williamson,...
Williamson and Watling missed the eight-wicket victory over England... READ MORE
-
Cricket
PSL 2021: Iftikhar delighted after scripting...
Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed smash unbeaten half-centuries for the... READ MORE
-
News
Covid: Emirates airline reports Dh20.3 billion...
The Group’s revenue was Dh35.6 billion ($9.7 billion), a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Phone scam victim to get almost Dh100,000...
The men had claimed to be employees of a local bank who wanted to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai murder mystery solved in record time, man...
Initial investigations indicated that the deceased might have... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Over 53,600 Pakistanis emigrated for jobs in ...
Currently, Saudi Arabia and the UAE host the highest number of people ... READ MORE
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
14 June 2021
News
UAE midday break begins today: Fines, overtime rules