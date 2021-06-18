Euro 2020: Forsberg fires Sweden to 1-0 victory over Slovakia
Forsberg slotted the penalty into the right hand corner of the goal to take Sweden provisionally top of Group E on four points
Emil Forsberg scored Sweden’s first goal of the Euro 2020 from the penalty spot as they edged out Slovakia 1-0 to boost their qualification hopes in Group E on Friday.
After an insipid first half display, Sweden stepped up their intensity in the second half and deservedly earned a penalty in the 77th minute when substitute Robin Quaison was brought down by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the box.
Forsberg slotted the penalty into the right hand corner of the goal to take Sweden provisionally top of Group E on four points from two matches.
Having won their opening game against Poland, Slovakia still have a chance to progress to the knockout stage even as they face group favourites Spain in their final game on Wednesday.
Spain, who were forced to settle for a goalless draw with Sweden in their opening game, face Poland in their second match on Saturday.
-
Cricket
WTC final: First day's play washed out as rain...
Due to the fickle English weather conditions, the ICC added a reserve ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
WTC final: India have been saved by weather, says ...
Earlier, Vaughan had predicted that New Zealand would beat India in... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Ireland cricket great Kevin O'Brien retires from...
O’Brien is best known for his 63-ball 113 that helped Ireland... READ MORE
-
Motor Sports
Formula One: Bottas leads Mercedes one-two in...
Bottas topped the timesheets in one minute 33.448 seconds, with... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Alhosn is down, but you can use...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention had launched the service last... READ MORE
-
News
Covid jab: Abu Dhabi hospitals halt first dose...
Appointments for the first shot of the Sinopharm vaccine have been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid Delta variant becoming globally dominant:...
Britain and Russia have reported a steep rise in infections with the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
UK PM mulls lifting Covid restrictions by July 19
The new target date is set based on the most recent data, according... READ MORE
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE