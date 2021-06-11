Euro 2020: Fixtures, kick off times, trivia. All you need to know

Tonight, Italy play Turkey in the opening match of the world's biggest football tournament after the World Cup

The Euro 2020 finally gets under way after the year-long delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s 24-team tournament is being played in 11 cities scattered across the European continent.

Take a look at the six groups and the complete fixtures.

GROUPS

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary

ALL UAE Time

COMPLETE FIXTURES

GROUP STAGE:

June 11, Friday

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (11pm, Rome)

June 12, Saturday

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (5pm, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (8pm, Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (11pm, St Petersburg)

June 13, Sunday

Group D: England vs Croatia (5pm, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (8pm, Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (11pm, Amsterdam)

June 14, Monday

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (5pm, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (8pm, St Petersburg)

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (11pm, Seville)

June 15, Tuesday

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (8pm, Budapest)

Group F: France vs Germany (11pm, Munich)

June 16, Wednesday

Group B: Finland vs Russia (5pm, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (8pm, Baku)

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (11pm, Rome)

June 17, Thursday

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (5pm, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (8pm, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (11pm, Amsterdam)

June 18, Friday

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (5pm, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (8pm, Glasgow)

Group D: England vs Scotland (11pm, London)

June 19, Saturday

Group F: Hungary vs France (5pm, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (8pm, Munich)

Group E: Spain vs Poland (11pm, Seville)

June 20, Sunday

Group A: Italy vs Wales (8, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (8pm, Baku)

June 21, Monday

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (8pm, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (8pm, Bucharest)

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (11pm, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (11pm, St Petersburg)

June 22, Tuesday

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (11pm, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (11pm, Glasgow)

June 23, Wednesday

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (8pm, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (8pm, St Petersburg)

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (11pm, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (11pm, Budapest)

ROUND OF 16:

June 26, Saturday

2A vs 2B (8pm, Amsterdam)

1A vs 2C (11pm, London)

June 27, Sunday

1C vs 3D/E/F (8pm, Budapest)

1B vs 3A/D/E/F (11pm, Seville)

June 28, Monday

2D vs 2E (8pm, Copenhagen)

1F vs 3A/B/C (11pm, Bucharest)

June 29, Tuesday

1D vs 2F (8pm, London)

1E vs 3A/B/C/D (11pm, Glasgow)

QUARTERFINALS:

July 2, Friday

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (8pm, St Petersburg)

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (11pm, Munich)

July 3, Saturday

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (8pm, Baku)

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (8pm, Rome)

SEMIFINALS:

July 7, Tuesday

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (11pm, London)

July 8, Wednesday

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (11pm, London)

FINAL

July 11, Sunday

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11pm, London)

KNOW YOUR FACTS

MOST EXPERIENCED TEAM

Belgium

Their 26-man squad has a total of 1,338 caps — an average of more than 50 per player and underlining the experience of Roberto Martinez’s team.

MOST CAPPED PLAYER

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

175 matches

OLDEST PLAYER

Name: Maarten Stekelenburg

Country : Netherlands

Position : Goalkeeper

Age: 38

YOUNGEST PLAYER

Name: Kacper Kozlowski

Country: Poland

Role: Midfielder

Age: 17

YOUNGEST SQUAD

Spain

Average age: 24.5 years

OLDEST SQUAD

Sweden

Average age: 29.2 years

MOST HOME-BASED PLAYERS

England have the most home-based players in their squad with 23 out of their 26 competing in the Premier League

MOST PLAYERS FROM ONE CLUB

Chelsea and Man City

It is perhaps no coincidence that Champions League finalists Chelsea and Manchester City provide the most participants for this tournament with 15 players each, followed by Bayern Munich with 14.