Euro 2020: Fixtures, kick off times, trivia. All you need to know
Tonight, Italy play Turkey in the opening match of the world's biggest football tournament after the World Cup
The Euro 2020 finally gets under way after the year-long delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year’s 24-team tournament is being played in 11 cities scattered across the European continent.
Take a look at the six groups and the complete fixtures.
GROUPS
Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales
Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland
Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia
Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland
Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia
Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary
ALL UAE Time
LIVE ON beIN SPORTS
COMPLETE FIXTURES
GROUP STAGE:
June 11, Friday
Group A: Turkey vs Italy (11pm, Rome)
June 12, Saturday
Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (5pm, Baku)
Group B: Denmark vs Finland (8pm, Copenhagen)
Group B: Belgium vs Russia (11pm, St Petersburg)
June 13, Sunday
Group D: England vs Croatia (5pm, London)
Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (8pm, Bucharest)
Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (11pm, Amsterdam)
June 14, Monday
Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (5pm, Glasgow)
Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (8pm, St Petersburg)
Group E: Spain vs Sweden (11pm, Seville)
June 15, Tuesday
Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (8pm, Budapest)
Group F: France vs Germany (11pm, Munich)
June 16, Wednesday
Group B: Finland vs Russia (5pm, St Petersburg)
Group A: Turkey vs Wales (8pm, Baku)
Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (11pm, Rome)
June 17, Thursday
Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (5pm, Bucharest)
Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (8pm, Copenhagen)
Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (11pm, Amsterdam)
June 18, Friday
Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (5pm, St Petersburg)
Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (8pm, Glasgow)
Group D: England vs Scotland (11pm, London)
June 19, Saturday
Group F: Hungary vs France (5pm, Budapest)
Group F: Portugal vs Germany (8pm, Munich)
Group E: Spain vs Poland (11pm, Seville)
June 20, Sunday
Group A: Italy vs Wales (8, Rome)
Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (8pm, Baku)
June 21, Monday
Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (8pm, Amsterdam)
Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (8pm, Bucharest)
Group B: Russia vs Denmark (11pm, Copenhagen)
Group B: Finland vs Belgium (11pm, St Petersburg)
June 22, Tuesday
Group D: Czech Republic vs England (11pm, London)
Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (11pm, Glasgow)
June 23, Wednesday
Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (8pm, Seville)
Group E: Sweden vs Poland (8pm, St Petersburg)
Group F: Germany vs Hungary (11pm, Munich)
Group F: Portugal v France (11pm, Budapest)
ROUND OF 16:
June 26, Saturday
2A vs 2B (8pm, Amsterdam)
1A vs 2C (11pm, London)
June 27, Sunday
1C vs 3D/E/F (8pm, Budapest)
1B vs 3A/D/E/F (11pm, Seville)
June 28, Monday
2D vs 2E (8pm, Copenhagen)
1F vs 3A/B/C (11pm, Bucharest)
June 29, Tuesday
1D vs 2F (8pm, London)
1E vs 3A/B/C/D (11pm, Glasgow)
QUARTERFINALS:
July 2, Friday
QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (8pm, St Petersburg)
QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (11pm, Munich)
July 3, Saturday
QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (8pm, Baku)
QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (8pm, Rome)
SEMIFINALS:
July 7, Tuesday
SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (11pm, London)
July 8, Wednesday
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (11pm, London)
FINAL
July 11, Sunday
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11pm, London)
KNOW YOUR FACTS
MOST EXPERIENCED TEAM
Belgium
Their 26-man squad has a total of 1,338 caps — an average of more than 50 per player and underlining the experience of Roberto Martinez’s team.
MOST CAPPED PLAYER
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
175 matches
OLDEST PLAYER
Name: Maarten Stekelenburg
Country : Netherlands
Position : Goalkeeper
Age: 38
YOUNGEST PLAYER
Name: Kacper Kozlowski
Country: Poland
Role: Midfielder
Age: 17
YOUNGEST SQUAD
Spain
Average age: 24.5 years
OLDEST SQUAD
Sweden
Average age: 29.2 years
MOST HOME-BASED PLAYERS
England have the most home-based players in their squad with 23 out of their 26 competing in the Premier League
MOST PLAYERS FROM ONE CLUB
Chelsea and Man City
It is perhaps no coincidence that Champions League finalists Chelsea and Manchester City provide the most participants for this tournament with 15 players each, followed by Bayern Munich with 14.
