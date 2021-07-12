Euro 2020 final: UK's Prince William 'sickened' by racist abuse of England players
'It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."
Britain's Prince William on Monday joined the chorus of condemnation of the online racial abuse of England soccer players after the team's defeat in the Euro 2020 final.
"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match," William, Queen Elizabeth's grandson who is president of the English Football Association, said on Twitter.
I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2021
It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.
It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.
Italian joy, English heartbreak after penalties drama
"It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."
