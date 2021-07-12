Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Euro 2020 final: UK's Prince William 'sickened' by racist abuse of England players

Reuters/London
Filed on July 12, 2021

(Reuters)

'It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."


Britain's Prince William on Monday joined the chorus of condemnation of the online racial abuse of England soccer players after the team's defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match," William, Queen Elizabeth's grandson who is president of the English Football Association, said on Twitter.

Italian joy, English heartbreak after penalties drama

"It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210712&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719734&Ref=AR&fbclid=IwAR3NH8YX0e4JshVYfcDTl3HOYskwR32dk-1oM5cpiq_Ul-Si1pUA_TYQ-W4&profile=1052 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 