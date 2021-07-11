Etihad offers free flights for four years; here's how you can win

All you have to do is watch an advt and tweet.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad has announced a special offer for all the fans watching the Euro 2020 final today. As England take on Italy at the Wembley Stadium in the UK, 16 lucky winners will get a chance to win free flights. All they have to do is tweet every time they see a travel advertisement.

"Watching the final on 11 July? Any time you spot a travel advert between 7pm and 11pm (BST), tweet #EtihadFreeFlights for your chance to win free flights for you and a friend for four years," Etihad said on its website.

"It can be any type of advert, including TV commercials or pitch-side displays, and you can nominate one person to take with you," the airline added.

The airline has also urged participants to tag the person they would like to take with them.

Participants will automatically be entered into the competition when they tweet.

Sixteen winners will be selected at random by July 15, 2021.

How to participate

Step 1: Watch the final on 11 July, starting 8pm (BST)

Step 2: Look out for travel adverts any time from 7pm to 11pm (BST)

Step 3: When you see an advert for flights or hotels, tweet #EtihadFreeFlights

Step 4: In your tweet, tag who you’d like to take with you

Who is eligible to win?

> To be eligible to win, you must be over 21 years and a resident of the UAE or Saudi Arabia, or over 18 years old and a resident of Germany or the UK. Make sure that your location is added to your Twitter profile.

> The only way to enter is via Twitter and you will be entered automatically when you tweet using #EtihadFreeFlights. Entry is limited to one per person, even if you tweet multiple times.

> You must tweet during the following times, depending on your location:

UK: Between 7pm until 11pm on 11 July

Germany: Between 8pm, 11 July until 12am, 12 July

Saudi Arabia: Between 9pm, 11 July until 1am, 12July

UAE: Between 10pm, 11 July until 2am, 12July

Where can I fly if I win?

You can choose any destination on the Etihad Airways network.

In order to receive the prize, the winner will be required to provide a copy of their passport or other official document confirming their residency of either the UK, Germany, the UAE or Saudi Arabia.

The prize is only valid for flights between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2025.

Winners can book a maximum of four return flights in each 12-month period for which the prize is valid.