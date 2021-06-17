Euro 2020: Eriksen to have heart-starting device fitted after collapse on pitch
Eriksen's life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch
Christian Eriksen will get a heart starter device implanted after his collapse due to a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener, the national team doctor said on Thursday.
Eriksen’s life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital, where he is recovering.
He will receive an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), a small electronic device, a type of pacemaker, which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.
“After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD,” doctor Morten Boesen said in a statement.
“This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.
“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment,” Boesen said.
-
Cricket
WTC final: Play both spinners against New Zealand,...
Ravichandran Ashwin is the specialist spinner in India's 15-member... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Eriksen to have heart-starting device...
Eriksen's life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch READ MORE
-
Football
Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid after 16 years
Real announced the departure of one of their most iconic players in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Doctors 'killed' Maradona via negligence, says...
Nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid is one of seven people under... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man jumps to death while trying to escape...
The fight had broken out between some men in the apartment. READ MORE
-
Utilities
UAE: Haven't received your Emirates ID? Here's...
Step-by-step process to renew your Emirates ID online. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,167 Covid-19 cases, 2,127...
The new cases were detected through 243,844 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE didn't stop during Covid; it won't stop...
UAE is among top 10 countries in competitiveness READ MORE
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary