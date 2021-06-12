Euro 2020: Eriksen 'stabilised' in hospital after collapse in game, says Uefa

The game was scoreless when the incident occurred

Christian Eriksen is stable in hospital after collapsing on the pitch in Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, Uefa said.

“The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised,” Uefa tweeted, adding that a crisis meeting had taken place over whether the match — which was suspended in the first half after Eriksen was stretchered off — could restart.

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.



The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline. Teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, with Delaney beckoning furiously for medical assistance.

As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, the 29-year-old’s teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest just before halftime in their Group B clash.

Both teams subsequently left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide the stricken player from view, and the stadium announcer told fans that the game had been suspended due to a medical emergency and to stay in their seats.

The game was scoreless when the incident occurred.