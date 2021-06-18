Euro 2020: Eriksen discharged from hospital after ‘successful’ operation
A week after collapsing on the field during a European Championship match.
Christian Eriksen was discharged from the hospital on Friday and immediately went to visit his Denmark teammates nearly a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a European Championship match.
The Danish soccer federation wrote on Twitter that Eriksen was released from the Rigshospitalet in central Copenhagen after a successful operation. The federation previously said Eriksen would be fitted with an ICD, an implantable device that can function as both a pacemaker and defibrillator.
“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances,” Eriksen was quoted as saying in the tweet.
The 29-year-old Eriksen has been in the hospital since collapsing on the field during his team’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday. His heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.
A tribute was held for him during Denmark’s second game against Belgium on Thursday, when play stopped after 10 minutes for a minute’s applause in the stadium.
The Danish federation said Eriksen went to see the team Friday at its training base in Helsingor, outside Copenhagen, and would then go home to spend time with his family.
Eriksen to have heart starting device fitted
“It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night,” Eriksen said in the tweet. “No need to say that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia.”
Denmark lost its first two games but still has a chance to advance to the round of 16 with a win over Russia in its final Group B game.
-
Football
Euro 2020: Eriksen discharged from hospital after ...
A week after collapsing on the field during a European Championship... READ MORE
-
Cricket
WTC final: Reserve day could come into play in...
Latham said that the rain washing out the opening day is not a big... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Forsberg fires Sweden to 1-0 victory...
Forsberg slotted the penalty into the right hand corner of the goal... READ MORE
-
Cricket
WTC final: First day's play washed out as rain...
Due to the fickle English weather conditions, the ICC added a reserve ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Alhosn is down, but you can use...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention had launched the service last... READ MORE
-
News
Covid jab: Abu Dhabi hospitals halt first dose...
Appointments for the first shot of the Sinopharm vaccine have been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Fully vaccinated Mumbai passengers can...
India’s leading budget carrier Air India Express tweets... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid Delta variant becoming globally dominant:...
Britain and Russia have reported a steep rise in infections with the... READ MORE
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE