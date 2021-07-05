Euro 2020: England's Saka fit for semifinal against Denmark, says Southgate
England winger Bukayo Saka will be fit for Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semifinal against Denmark after missing their win over Ukraine due to injury, manager Gareth Southgate said.
Saka picked up the knock in training on Friday and missed Saturday’s 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarterfinals, where he was replaced by Jadon Sancho in the line-up.
The 19-year-old started in England’s 2-0 win over Germany in the last-16 and the 1-0 win against the Czech Republic in their final Group D game.
“He should be fine,” Southgate said before Wednesday’s semi-final at Wembley.
“He did declare himself available for the (Ukraine) game but we had not really had the chance to see him on the pitch and working at the level we felt would vindicate that decision.
“He will go back into full training with the group on Monday and he should be fine.”
England are looking to reach a major final for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup at Wembley.
