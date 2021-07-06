Euro 2020: England have improved since 2018 World Cup, says Trippier
England have improved after the arrival of some fine young players, said Trippier
England are not the same team that was stunned by Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semifinal and the influx of young, attacking talent has them poised for success at Euro 2020, defender Kieran Trippier said ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal against Denmark.
Trippier scored with an early free kick in the World Cup semifinal in Russia before Croatia struck twice to snatch an extra-time win.
Gareth Southgate’s side face the Danes at Wembley with the chance to reach the final of a major tournament for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup.
“I think from the two years the team has changed a lot and we are in a position now where we just want to create our own history,” Trippier told British media on Monday.
“There are only maybe six or seven of us from that World Cup team, we have got so much good young talent now.
“It is there for everyone to see the attacking players we’ve got and I think we’ve taken that step forward from 2018.”
The winner of Wednesday’s semifinal will face either Spain or Italy, who play later on Tuesday, in Sunday’s final.
-
Football
Euro 2020: England have improved since 2018 World ...
England have improved after the arrival of some fine young players,... READ MORE
-
Football
Copa America: Neymar wants Brazil to face...
Brazil beat Peru 1-0 in Monday's semifinal, thanks to a 35th minute... READ MORE
-
Cricket
India, England Test series to be played in front...
The five-Test series between India and England starts at Nottingham... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Australian Grand Prix set to be axed...
The Australian round of the MotoGP world championship, scheduled on... READ MORE
-
Americas
Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia
There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said. READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi Arabia amends import rules from other GCC...
Bid to exclude goods made in free zones or using Israeli inputs READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE may move to UK amber list soon: Griffiths
He also rejected the idea that vaccine passports are discriminatory. READ MORE
-
MENA
Video: Truck driver smashes through cars at...
First responders found two dead and two injured. READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program