Euro 2020: England, Croatia reach last 16 with contrasting wins
Second-half goals from Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic helped Croatia book their spot in the last 16; England beat Czech Republic 1-0
Raheem Sterling scored early as England beat the Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley on Tuesday to take top spot in Group D at the European Championship.
The 12th minute headed goal also means a return to Wembley in the last 16 next week when England will take on the runners-up in Group F, to be decided on Wednesday.
Scenes in Glasgow as Ivan Periši extends Croatia's lead! #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/xKdxfsl44k— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 22, 2021
Unbeaten England finished with seven points, comfortably ahead of Croatia, who were second with four after beating Scotland 3-1 in Glasgow.
Second-half goals from Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic helped Croatia book their spot in the last 16 of the European Championships.
It was winner takes all in Glasgow with three points meaning certain qualification for the knockout stages, and a tense match was settled by Modric’s stunning curler in the 62nd minute and Perisic’s flicked header late on.
England = through as Group D winners! #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/o8f3lXwsbh— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 22, 2021
Callum McGregor’s powerful strike three minutes before half time had cancelled out Nikola Vlasic’s opener, but Steve Clarke’s Scotland were second best, and are still to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament.
Perisic’s third means Croatia now finish second in Group D, and will play the runner-up of Group E in Copenhagen on June 28 in the last 16 knockout stage.
