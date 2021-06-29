Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Euro 2020: England beat Germany 2-0 to enter quarterfinals

Reuters/London
Filed on June 29, 2021
England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Germany. (AP)

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored the goals for England


Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck as England reached the quarterfinals of the European Championship with a 2-0 win over rivals Germany at Wembley on Tuesday.

England will play either Sweden or Ukraine, who meet later on Tuesday in Glasgow in the last eight.

It was England’s first knockout round victory inside 90 minutes at the Euros and came after midfielder Jack Grealish was introduced in the 69th minute.

Six minutes later, after a swift passing move, left wing-back Luke Shaw slipped the ball across the face of the goal for Sterling to slide in.

Grealish was the direct provider for England’s second, crossing from the left for Kane to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a stooping header.

Earlier, England keeper Jordan Pickford did well to keep out Timo Werner before tipping over a stinging volley from Kai Havertz.

At the other end, Mats Hummels denied Kane with a last-ditch clearance just before halftime.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/football/pellegrini-revolution-key-to-city-success-aleksandar-kolarov macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 