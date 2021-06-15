Euro 2020: 'Drink water', Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles at press conference

Ronaldo is 36 now and aiming to score in a fifth different European Championship finals

Cristiano Ronaldo does not appear to be a fan of carbonated soft drinks after the Portugal captain removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at Monday’s Euro 2020 press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead.

The 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media before Tuesday’s Group F opener against Hungary.

He followed it by holding a bottle of water before shouting in Portuguese: ‘Agua!’

Cristiano Ronaldo's body is a temple pic.twitter.com/zTnIgMwda5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 15, 2021

Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, could not immediately be reached by Reuters for a comment.

Ronaldo’s Portugal are set to have the honour of a full house in the Hungarian capital, with the Puskas Arena the only one of the 11 venues at this European Championship where there are no Covid-19 limits on the number of fans allowed.

“It’s perfect. I wish every single venue could host a full house. It’s great for viewers and players, but sadly it’s not up to us to decide,” said Ronaldo of the prospect of a crowd of up to 68,000 watching the first of Tuesday’s two matches at the tournament in Group F.

He needs just one more goal to become the outright top scorer in the tournament, and is just five goals away from equalling the all-time international scoring record of 109 held by Iran’s Ali Daei.

But, from Ruben Dias to Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix, there is also an outstanding team behind him and Portugal are hopeful of retaining the title they won at Euro 2016 in France.

“Right now we think we have what it takes to win the cup,” said coach Fernando Santos.

Hungary are the rank outsiders in the group but are hoping to make the most of their home advantage.