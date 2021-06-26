Euro 2020: Dolberg double powers Danes past Wales into quarters
Dolberg, making his first start of the tournament, gave his side the lead with a fine individual goal in the 27th minute
Forward Kasper Dolberg struck in each half while Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite also got in on the act late on as Denmark overpowered Wales to win 4-0 and reach the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 on Saturday.
Dolberg, making his first start of the tournament, gave his side the lead with a fine individual goal in the 27th minute, curling into the top corner from outside the area.
Congratulations, Denmark!— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 26, 2021
Quarter-finalists #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/gcX2OKzObc
He doubled Denmark’s advantage in Amsterdam early in the second half, ruthlessly pouncing on a loose ball after Wales failed to clear a cross following a galloping run down the right wing from Dolberg’s strike partner Martin Braithwaite.
Braithwaite missed a glaring opportunity to add to Denmark’s lead but Maehle sealed the win in the 88th minute.
Wales’ frustrations spilled over when Harry Wilson was sent off for a wild tackle on Maehle in added time.
Braithwaite finally got the goal he had craved by netting at the death, though he had to wait for the goal to be awarded following a lengthy VAR review.
Denmark head to Baku next Saturday to face either the Netherlands or Czech Republic in the last eight while Wales, who reached the semifinals at Euro 2016, are heading home.
