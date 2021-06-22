Euro 2020: Denmark pull off stunning win over Russia to make last 16
Denmark will meet Wales in the last 16 in Amsterdam on June 26
Denmark pulled off an emphatic 4-1 win over Russia at the Parken Stadium to qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2020.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
The Danes, whose star midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during their first match, moved through from Group B despite losing their first two games as Belgium beat Finland 2-0 in Saint Petersburg.
Round of 16— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 21, 2021
Congratulations, Denmark! #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/WHuCNnoipY
Those results also put five other teams — Switzerland, the Czech Republic, England, Sweden and France — into the next round.
The Belgians swept to victory in the group, winning all three games, with Denmark taking second place on three points and Finland behind them on goal difference.
Mikkel Damsgaard fired the Danes in front with a stunning curling shot in the 38th minute, and Yussuf Poulsen pounced on a poor back pass from Roman Zobnin to score the second in the 59th.
RESULT— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 21, 2021
Belgium top Group B with 100% record
How good is this @BelRedDevils side #EURO2020
Artyom Dzyuba pulled one back from the penalty spot for Russia in the 70th minute but a thunderous strike from Andreas Christensen and a fourth from Joakim Maehle completed the rout.
Denmark will meet Wales in the last 16 in Amsterdam on June 26.
-
Football
Euro 2020: Denmark pull off stunning win over...
Denmark will meet Wales in the last 16 in Amsterdam on June 26 READ MORE
-
Cricket
Maharaj takes hat trick as South Africa clinch...
It was just the second Test hat trick in South Africa's history READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Covid scare in England camp after...
It was not clear if Chilwell and Mount would be available for... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Netherlands beat North Macedonia 3-0...
The Dutch had already secured top place in Group C READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indian airports setting up PCR test...
Of the 34 international airports in India, more than one-third of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: This lab on wheels can conduct 2,000 tests ...
These can include 225 pathogens in 10 different criteria. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai royals share rare family photos in Father's ...
In the UAE, Father's Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE board exam results: How IT system will...
The system will pre-populate marks of Class X of pupils, who had... READ MORE