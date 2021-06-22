Filed on June 22, 2021 | Last updated on June 22, 2021 at 01.01 am

Euro 2020: Denmark pull off stunning win over Russia to make last 16

Denmark will meet Wales in the last 16 in Amsterdam on June 26

Denmark pulled off an emphatic 4-1 win over Russia at the Parken Stadium to qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

The Danes, whose star midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during their first match, moved through from Group B despite losing their first two games as Belgium beat Finland 2-0 in Saint Petersburg.

Those results also put five other teams — Switzerland, the Czech Republic, England, Sweden and France — into the next round.

The Belgians swept to victory in the group, winning all three games, with Denmark taking second place on three points and Finland behind them on goal difference.

Mikkel Damsgaard fired the Danes in front with a stunning curling shot in the 38th minute, and Yussuf Poulsen pounced on a poor back pass from Roman Zobnin to score the second in the 59th.

Artyom Dzyuba pulled one back from the penalty spot for Russia in the 70th minute but a thunderous strike from Andreas Christensen and a fourth from Joakim Maehle completed the rout.

