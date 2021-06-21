Euro 2020: Covid scare in England camp after Scotland's Gilmour tests positive
It was not clear if Chilwell and Mount would be available for England's final Group match against Czech Republic on Tuesday
England players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are self-isolating after coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Monday, the Football Association said in a statement.
“The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team,” the statement added.
It was not immediately clear if the pair would be available for England’s final Group D match against Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday.
Midfielder Mount has started both England’s games while left-back Chilwell has yet to feature.
Both players are teammates of Gilmour’s at Premier League club Chelsea.
The FA said the move was a “precaution at this time” and the decision had been made after consultation with Public Health England (PHE).
“The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s Uefa pre-match PCR tests”.
The FA said they remain in contact with PHE and are observing Uefa’s Covid-19 protocols for the tournament.
