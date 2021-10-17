English football giants Arsenal kick off new partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta visited Expo 2020 and the Emirates pavilion as part of a recent trip to Dubai

Arsenal are the latest sporting giants to become Expo 2020 Dubai partners, the English Premier League club announced on Sunday.

As per the partnership, Arsenal’s first-team stars will visit Dubai Expo. They will also produce unique content to showcase the fantastic events and opportunities that Expo 2020 Dubai has to offer.

In addition to this, as a partner of Arsenal, Expo 2020 Dubai will have a significant presence at Emirates Stadium on match days through advertising on LED perimeter boards as well as exposure to our global fan base through an extensive range of digital rights.

“We are looking forward to showcasing Expo 2020 Dubai to our hundreds of millions of fans and followers worldwide through a range of digital, matchday and in-market campaigns,” said Peter Silverstone, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal.

“It is fantastic to support this historic first World Expo in the region while strengthening our presence in the Middle East alongside our long-standing, and much valued, partnership with Emirates.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta visited Expo 2020 and the Emirates pavilion as part of a recent trip to Dubai.

“It was incredible to visit Expo 2020 during my recent visit to Dubai. To experience the future of aviation at the Emirates pavilion was fantastic and the Al Wasl Plaza’s dome light projections were a particular highlight. It was a truly unique experience,” the Spaniard said.

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales & Marcomms Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, hoped the partnership would inspire millions of Arsenal fans across the world.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is delighted to partner with Arsenal, the team that has been a proud part of the UAE’s and Dubai’s legacy, with Emirates Stadium serving as the home base for many exciting wins on this journey,” Douglas-Home said.

“We can’t wait for the Gunners fans all over the world to be inspired by everything Expo 2020 has to offer and to get a glimpse into the players’ own unique experiences as we host the world for 182 unforgettable days.”