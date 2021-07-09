England face disciplinary probe over laser pen shone at Schmeichel
The keeper saved Kane's initial effort but could not stop the rebound which sent Gareth Southgate's side into Sunday's final against Italy
European football's governing body Uefa opened disciplinary proceedings against England on Thursday over a laser pen shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the deciding moment of their Euro 2020 semifinal.
Television footage showed Schmeichel was targeted by a spectator using a green laser as England captain Harry Kane stepped up for a penalty in extra time to give the home side a 2-1 win during Wednesday's match at Wembley.
The keeper saved Kane's initial effort but could not stop the rebound which sent Gareth Southgate's side into Sunday's final against Italy.
Uefa said it was also investigating England over fans' lighting of fireworks and disrupting the national anthem.
Fans booed when the Denmark anthem was played before kickoff. Jeers were also heard when the German anthem was played at Wembley last week when England beat Joachim Loew's side in the round of 16.
"The case will be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body in due course," Uefa said in a statement.
England are looking to win their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup and play Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley on Sunday.
-
Football
Brazil vs Argentina final, more than just Neymar...
Neymar’s Brazil lineup has conceded only two goals in six... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Sri Lanka trying to convince Jayawardene to take...
Former India batsman Ajay Jadeja said that he is not sure about the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
De Silva refutes Ranatunga's second string remark ...
An Indian team packed with youngsters under the leadership of Shikhar ... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Athletes disappointed by fan ban...
Organisers announced the decision to ban fans from Tokyo venues on... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah moon unlikely to be seen...
Anyone who spots the moon with the naked eye or through binoculars is ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flight bookings to Dubai reopen from some Indian...
Travel from India was suspended on April 24. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine booster shot: When, how to get...
This is how you can get your Covid vaccine booster shot READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Special flights to repatriate stranded Filipinos...
The special flights are required to have prior approval from the... READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light