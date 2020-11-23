Egyptian star Salah to return after negative Covid test
Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah is set to return to training with Liverpool following a negative test for Covid-19, manager Jurgen Klopp said.
Salah missed the 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday following two positive tests for the coronavirus during the international break while on duty with Egypt.
“I think from now he is pretty normal in all the testing. He can train with us. There are two tests in the next two days so he will be tested,” Klopp said after the Leicester match.
Liverpool’s next game is at home to Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday.
