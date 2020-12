Egyptian star Salah available again for Liverpool after negative Covid test

Mohamed Salah is available to play for Liverpool in the Champions League match against Atalanta on Wednesday after returning to training following repeated negative tests for the coronavirus.

The Egypt forward twice tested positive for Covid-19 during the international break and missed the 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Salah was back in training on Monday after a negative test for the virus, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saying the player also has tested negative in Uefa checks.

Liverpool have won all three of their matches in the group and will qualify for the knockout stage if they beat Atalanta at Anfield.