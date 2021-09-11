Dortmund comes from behind 3 times to beat Leverkusen 4-3
Wolfsburg maintain their perfect start to the season
Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund came from behind three times to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 in a thrilling Bundesliga game on Saturday.
Both teams already had — along with Bayern Munich — the best attacks in the league (nine goals from three games), so needed no encouragement to push forward.
But the winning goal, a penalty scored by Haaland in the 77th minute, came after a contentious decision to award the spot kick. Odilon Kossounou caught Dortmund captain Marco Reus in the face with his hand as he tried to shield the ball, and referee Daniel Siebert pointed to the spot after watching replays following an intervention from the video referee.
“It’s not a real blow in my opinion,” Reus said. “What can I do? He hits me and I noticed it hurt and that’s why I went to the ground.”
Leverkusen opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Paulinho played Florian Wirtz through and the 18-year-old Germany forward tucked his shot inside the right post.
Dortmund kept pushing, however. Haaland finally equalized in the 37th with a header to Thomas Meunier’s cross.
Jude Bellingham’s goal two minutes later for Dortmund was ruled out by VAR for a foul by Mahmoud Dahoud in the buildup.
Bellingham went close shortly afterward and Leverkusen struck on a counterattack before the break. Wirtz set up Patrik Schick to score in off the far post before the break.
Brandt equalised right after it, somehow controlling Haaland’s poor pass at pace before blasting the ball high into the roof of the net.
But Moussa Diaby fired Leverkusen back in front in the 55th with a crisp shot from distance inside the right post. He missed the ball with his first attempt, then made up for it with his next.
Guerreiro equalised with a brilliant free kick inside the top right corner the 71st, and Haaland had the final say from the penalty spot.
“Altogether I think 3-3 would have been fair,” Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich said.
Wolfsburg maintained their perfect start to the season by winning at promoted Greuther Furth 2-0, Mainz won at Hoffenheim 2-0, Cologne drew in Freiburg 1-1, and Union Berlin drew with Augsburg 0-0.
-
Football
Dortmund comes from behind 3 times to beat...
Wolfsburg maintain their perfect start to the season READ MORE
-
Football
Clinical PSG crush Clermont to keep perfect...
PSG lead the standings on 15 points READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Dubai Sports Council announces packed...
World’s leading sports stars to represent their nations on Expo ... READ MORE
-
Football
Aubameyang eases Arteta pressure as Arsenal beat...
A coronavirus outbreak and injuries to key players including... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Lack of rapid PCR test facilities delays...
Some of them have resorted to third-country quarantine to fly back to ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai think tank to represent Arab world through...
Fiker Institute rolls out six research programmes, divided into both... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Public transport bounces back from Covid-19
Dubai saw its highest daily public transport ridership since the... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of future...
The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that can... READ MORE
News
UAE: Leave early, send children in school buses, experts suggest
10 September 2021
News
Dubai: Worker electrocuted to death while drinking from faulty cooler
10 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
News
Flights from Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi to open on Sept 12, says Etihad
10 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
News
Dubai eyes the future with self-driving cabs