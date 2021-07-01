Dortmund agree 85 mln euro Sancho sale to Man Utd
The 21-year-old scored 16 goals and made 20 assists in 38 games for Dortmund in all competitions in the 2020-21 season.
Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the 85 million euros ($101 million) transfer of England winger Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, the Bundesliga team said on Thursday.
“We reached a general agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on and the medical check to be completed,” Dortmund’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke told a news conference.
Sancho emerged as United’s No. 1 transfer target last year but the Old Trafford club could not agree on a fee.
The 21-year-old scored 16 goals and made 20 assists in 38 games for Dortmund in all competitions in the 2020-21 season.
He helped Dortmund qualify for the Champions League with a third-placed finish in the Bundesliga.
Sancho has 20 caps for England since making his debut in 2018, but has hardly featured in the team’s run to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, playing only six minutes as a substitute in their 1-0 Group D win over Czech Republic.
England take on Ukraine in the last eight on Saturday.
His addition will strengthen United’s right side of midfield as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team look to challenge for the Premier League after finishing second last season, 12 points behind champions Manchester City.
-
Global Sports
Tour de France drops lawsuit against fan who...
She was holding a cardboard sign and facing away from the cyclists at ... READ MORE
-
Football
Dortmund agree 85 mln euro Sancho sale to Man Utd
The 21-year-old scored 16 goals and made 20 assists in 38 games for... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Shubman Gill's stress fracture in shin could take ...
Injured Shubman Gill could miss England series, Abhimanyu Easwaran... READ MORE
-
Football
New Messi deal delayed by La Liga financial...
La Liga introduced financial control measures in 2013 establishing a... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE begins issuing work permits for Golden Visa...
Work permits and contracts between employers and workers who receive... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: 4 Indians fly to Sharjah on Air ...
UAE is allowing entry to investor visa holders and their dependents,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,675 Covid cases, 1,556 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 291,003 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Stranded expats fly via Armenia
Travel agents recommend ICA, GDRFA approvals before travel. READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews