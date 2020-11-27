Diego Maradona wanted to be embalmed and put on show, friend says
"When the idea of a statue first came up he said: ‘No, I want them to embalm me’," Arevalo told
Few people had the power to say no to Diego Maradona in life but his family appear to have put their foot down on an unusual last request.
Maradona, who died from a heart attack on Wednesday aged 60, told friends during the coronavirus lockdown that when he died he wanted to be embalmed and put on show for fans, according to Martin Arevalo, a journalist who was close to the former Argentina captain.
“When the idea of a statue first came up he said: ‘No, I want them to embalm me’,” Arevalo told TyC sports.
Arevalo, one of the few reporters who enjoyed Maradona’s confidence, confirmed the details of the footballer’s wishes to Reuters, adding that Maradona wanted “to remain with us forever”.
Two other legends of Argentina’s modern history, President Juan Peron and his wife Eva Peron, were embalmed.
One of the people present when Maradona proposed the idea was his lawyer Matias Morla, who suggested the former Napoli and Boca Juniors forward formalise his request with a notary, something he did on Oct. 13, Argentine media reported.
Morla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The family, however, decided to bury Maradona alongside his parents at a cemetery on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.
Tens of thousands of people lined up to say a final farewell to Maradona’s coffin at the presidential palace on Thursday, with the huge crowds causing disorder and clashes with police.
-
Football
Diego Maradona wanted to be embalmed and put on...
"When the idea of a statue first came up he said: ‘No, I want... READ MORE
-
Local Sports
New E-Motorsports tournament in Dubai
UAE enthusiasts have the chance to land prizes worth AED20,000 in the ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
India, Australia players take part in 'barefoot...
The Australian cricket team will participate in barefoot circle... READ MORE
-
Football
Europa League: Arsenal, Leicester into last 32;...
Fellow Italian side Roma made their way into the last 32 with a 2-0... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews