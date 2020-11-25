Diego Maradona v Pele: Who’s the greatest footballer ever?

Maradona, who died on Wednesday aged 60, and Pele each won the World Cup and were undoubtedly the kings of their eras.

Who is the best footballer in history? Nowadays some might argue Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but neither of the record-breaking pair has ever won the World Cup.

AFP Sport looks at who was the best between the controversial Argentine and the magical Brazilian:

1986 champion v triple crown

Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times -- 1958, 1962 and 1970 -- a record not yet beaten. He was just 17 when he was world champion in Sweden for the first time in 1958, when he scored six goals, two of which were in the final. Pele was injured in the second match of the 1962 World Cup but claimed a third title in 1970, his magical side beating Italy in the Mexico City final and leaving fans worldwide spellbound.

Maradona, ignored for the team which won the World Cup on home soil in 1978 and sent off in a tournament-ending 3-1 loss to Brazil in Spain in 1982, shot to global fame in 1986 for the right and wrong reasons. His infamous "Hand of God" goal against England was followed by a superb individual effort, often hailed as the greatest goal ever scored. He scored twice in the semi-final win over Belgium and supplied the crucial pass for the winner in the 3-2 defeat of West Germany in the final.

Number 10 v number 10

Both men wore the legendary number 10 shirt -- Pele from 1956-1977 and Maradona from 1976-1997.

Pele's role was often described as a "nine and a half", his attacking skills yielding 1,281 career goals in 1,363 matches for his clubs, Santos and New York Cosmos, and the 'Selecao', the Brazilian national team.

He remains his country's top international goal-scorer with 77.

Maradona, sporting the "D10S" (a word play with the number 10 used to also create the word "Dios", God in Spanish) played in a free role, more the playmaker, and his career statistics reflect that -- 345 goals in 692 matches.

Rebel v role model

Pele was portrayed as the clean-cut hero, scandal-free, honourable, sporting, a career spent at just two clubs -- Santos (1956-74) and New York Cosmos (1975-77). Maradona played for six teams, was sent off at the 1982 World Cup, scored with his hand against England in the 1986 tournament and was sent home in disgrace from the 1994 competition after failing a drugs test. He also suffered with cocaine addiction.

Argentine v Brazilian, two egos

In a reflection of the bitter rivalry which characterises their two countries, both Pele and Maradona proclaimed themselves the greatest player of all time.

Pele has a museum dedicated to his name and condemned Maradona as "not being an example" to youngsters because of his drug problems.

Maradona used the tune of Creedence Clearwater Revival's classic "Bad Moon Rising" to mock Brazil's 7-1 World Cup semi-final humiliation at the hands of Germany on home soil in 2014.

Brazil fans hit back with their own tune.

It went: "A thousand goals! A thousand goals!...Only Peleeee! Only Peleeee! Maradona (is a cocaine) sniffer!"

"If you are Argentinian... then tell me how it feels... to have only two World Cups... one less than Pele!"