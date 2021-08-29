Depay on target in narrow Barca win over Getafe

Barca looked rattled for a moment but restored their lead on the half-hour mark

Barcelona’s Memphis Depay scored for the second game in a row to give his side a 2-1 win at home to Getafe in LaLiga on Sunday in another unconvincing overall performance from the Catalans.

Sergi Roberto put Barca ahead in the second minute, sliding in to meet a Jordi Alba cross after a flowing team move.

Sandro Ramirez pulled Getafe level in the 19th minute after Sergio Busquets lost the ball in his own half and the visitors broke with purpose, the striker firing a low shot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen following a neat interchange with Carles Alena.

Barca looked rattled for a moment but restored their lead on the half-hour mark when Frenkie de Jong fed compatriot Depay and the forward flummoxed visiting keeper David Soria with an early strike which crept inside the near post.

It was the second time in eight days Depay had got his new club out of trouble after scoring a superb half-volley in the 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Barca are fourth in the table but level on seven points with provisional leaders Real Madrid after their opening three games.