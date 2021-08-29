Depay on target in narrow Barca win over Getafe
Barca looked rattled for a moment but restored their lead on the half-hour mark
Barcelona’s Memphis Depay scored for the second game in a row to give his side a 2-1 win at home to Getafe in LaLiga on Sunday in another unconvincing overall performance from the Catalans.
Sergi Roberto put Barca ahead in the second minute, sliding in to meet a Jordi Alba cross after a flowing team move.
Sandro Ramirez pulled Getafe level in the 19th minute after Sergio Busquets lost the ball in his own half and the visitors broke with purpose, the striker firing a low shot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen following a neat interchange with Carles Alena.
Barca looked rattled for a moment but restored their lead on the half-hour mark when Frenkie de Jong fed compatriot Depay and the forward flummoxed visiting keeper David Soria with an early strike which crept inside the near post.
It was the second time in eight days Depay had got his new club out of trouble after scoring a superb half-volley in the 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao.
Barca are fourth in the table but level on seven points with provisional leaders Real Madrid after their opening three games.
-
Football
Depay on target in narrow Barca win over Getafe
Barca looked rattled for a moment but restored their lead on the half-... READ MORE
-
Cricket
O'Brien stars as Ireland level Zimbabwe T20 series
George Dockrell made sure there was no repeat of Ireland’s... READ MORE
-
F 1
Verstappen declared winner of rain-ruined Belgian ...
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen emerged as the winner of the rain-... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Former IOC president Jacques Rogge dead at 79:...
Rogge was the eighth president of the IOC, from 2001 to 2013, after... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Visa applications, ticket demand...
Though bookings are not yet finalised, airfares have soared,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: The worst has passed, says Sheikh...
This came as the Dubai Ruler chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police fulfil boy’s wish, gift him a...
Police advised boy to continue excelling in his studies READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE tourist visas: Covid vaccines approved by WHO
Visitors are invited to register their vaccination certificates on... READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
News
UAE: Rent an apartment in Sharjah for Dh9,000 a year
29 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school
27 votes | 23 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
4 votes | 29 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla