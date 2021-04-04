- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
De Bruyne salutes Man City's title focus
Guardiola’s side beat Leicester 2-0 on Saturday and need just three wins from their final seven games to secure a third title in four seasons.
Kevin De Bruyne says Manchester City’s focused approach has been key to the leaders’ surge towards the Premier League title.
Pep Guardiola’s side beat Leicester 2-0 on Saturday and need just three wins from their final seven games to secure a third title in four seasons.
Goals from Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus sent City 17 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, who face Brighton on Sunday.
City’s 15th successive away win in all competitions was especially impressive as it came against in-form Leicester and with many of Guardiola’s players just back from a draining international period.
De Bruyne, in action for Belgium during the World Cup qualifiers, was delighted with the way his quadruple-chasing team quickly got their focus back on the title.
“They played defensive and we had to be patient. That’s what we did and I was happy for Mendy to break the deadlock,” De Bruyne told City’s website.
“I thought we were really good today. Especially the first half we totally dominated. They had the chance with (Jamie) Vardy but in the first half there was basically one team playing.
“If you look at 90 minutes it was 2-0. I think we deserved more goals. After an international break, that’s really well done by the team.
“I came back on Tuesday after the game and trained on Thursday and half the team trained yesterday.
“All we can do is rest up, be ready for the games and the manager chooses the players who have been here the longest.
“When you win the game it’s always the right pick. The team did really well and I am really pleased.”
-
Motor Sports
Mercedes dominate practice in Imola as Verstappen ...
Bottas was quickest round the legendary Imola circuit in both sessions READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rublev stuns king of clay Nadal at Monte Carlo...
It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Chahar hails Dhoni after match-winning...
Chahar has flourished under MS Dhoni's captaincy READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: All hail 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja
The all-rounder has effected the most run outs in IPL history READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli