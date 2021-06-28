Football
De Bruyne, Hazard in doubt for Belgium's Euro 2020 quarterfinal

Reuters/Brussels
Filed on June 28, 2021
Belgium's Spanish coach Roberto Martinez (left) speaks to Belgium's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (centre) after being taken off following an injury during the Euro 2020 round of 16 match against Portugal.— AFP

De Bruyne went off in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Portugal in the last 16 in Seville, asking to be replaced three minutes into the second half due to an ankle injury


Belgium are sweating on the fitness of captain Eden Hazard and playmaker Kevin de Bruyne ahead of their European Championship quarter-final against Italy in Munich on Friday, according to coach Roberto Martinez.

De Bruyne went off in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Portugal in the last 16 in Seville, asking to be replaced three minutes into the second half due to an ankle injury, while Hazard pulled up three minutes from time in a double blow to the top-ranked Belgians.

“The initial information that we have from medical staff is positive for both, they will remain with the squad and they have no structural damage,” said Martinez.

“But we are running up against time and it is very difficult to see them fully fit. So, we have to take it day by day to try and get them fit.”




