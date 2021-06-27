Czech Republic stun 10-man Netherlands to seal quarterfinal berth
The Czechs created the better chances against their more fancied opponents in the frenzied atmosphere
Striker Patrik Schick scored his fourth goal of the tournament as the Czech Republic stunned 10-man Netherlands with a deserved 2-0 victory in their European Championship last-16 clash in front of 56,000 fans at the Puskas Arena on Sunday.
The Czechs created the better chances against their more fancied opponents in the frenzied atmosphere and booked a quarter-final meeting with Denmark in Baku on Saturday when Tomas Holes headed in at the back post in the 68th minute after Tomas Kalas had steered the ball into his path.
Holes then turned provider as he set up Schick for a second, the striker slotting the ball coolly past veteran Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg to continue his dream tournament.
The Dutch challenge was dealt a blow on 55 minutes when centre back Matthijs De Ligt received a red card for a handball just outside his own box. He was initially given a yellow card, but referee Sergei Karasev changed his mind after a Video Assistant Referee check.
-
Football
Czech Republic stun 10-man Netherlands to seal...
The Czechs created the better chances against their more fancied... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Fraser-Pryce clocks career-best 21.79 seconds in...
The fastest woman alive, who recorded 10.63 seconds in the 100m three ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Beaumont, Sciver shine as England register easy...
Chasing 202, England got off to a solid start as they raced to 61/1... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Morgan tips Mills to challenge for England T20...
The Sussex left-arm quick will also have a chance to make his case in ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi approves use of EDE scanners for Covid...
Official says the locally-developed scanners showed high accuracy in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
7 people killed, several injured in Bangladesh...
The explosion took place in the evening at a building in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Rise in Covid deaths due to new variants, says...
Total of 94 per cent of Covid deaths have been among unvaccinated... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE residents urged not to travel without getting ...
Travellers advised to follow safety protocols when outside the... READ MORE
News
UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature reserves