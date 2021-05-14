- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Courtois calls for Real focus in La Liga title race
If Atletico fail to win one of their next two matches, and Real win both, they will be crowned champions
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois called on his teammates to keep their focus as the La Liga title race heads for a dramatic finish.
Real moved to within two points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid following a comprehensive 4-1 win over Granada on Thursday, with two games remaining.
If Atletico fail to win one of their next two matches, and Real win both, they will be crowned champions, and Belgian Courtois issued a rallying cry ahead of the penultimate weekend of the season.
“We need to keep putting the pressure on Atleti, and show them we’re right on their heels and that they’ve got no margin for error,” Courtois said.
“Atleti feel strong, but we just need to focus on ourselves. We face Athletic Bilbao (on Sunday) which is a tough game and we’ll see how everything is after that.”
Despite the comfortable win over Granada, Courtois was critical of a few lapses in concentration.
“In the second half we weren’t as good,” he said. “They had a chance before making it 2-1, and we missed a number of chances too.
“We were able to find the 3-1 goal well, but then at 4-1 I had to make three saves and that can’t be happening. We can’t relax at all.
“There’s little time for recovery and we have to give our absolute all for this.”
Real visit Athletic Bilbao on Sunday while Atleti host Osasuna with both games kicking off at the same time
-
Cricket
Team has shown steely resolve to be crowned No. 1,...
India began the year with back-to-back Test series wins against... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Petition to cancel Olympics submitted in Tokyo
On Thursday, a doctors' union warned it was impossible to hold the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Eid Al Fitr: Indian fast bowler Shami remembers...
The Kolkata Knight Riders also left a heartfelt message for their... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Sangakkara hails Sakariya's attitude...
In the seven matches he played this season, Sakariya managed to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,452 Covid cases, 1,422 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 186,370 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines bans travellers from UAE,...
The new rule covers all other passengers "with travel history to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
12 killed in blast at Kabul mosque during Friday ...
The blast happened on the second day of the Eid ceasefire. READ MORE
-
News
Indian consulate in Dubai issues new guidelines...
New instructions from the Consulate General of India in Dubai for... READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers