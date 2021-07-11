Copa America: Di Maria's goal ends Argentina and Messi's wait for international trophy
Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final
Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in Saturday’s Copa America final to secure the national team’s first title in 28 years and the superstar’s first major international trophy.
When the match ended, a tearful Messi was thrown into the air by some of his joyous teammates.
Argentina’s winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Angel di Maria.
The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.
It was only the third goal Brazil conceded in the tournament.
Neymar tried hard with dribbles and passes, but the Selecao barely threatened Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
The team of coach Tite had won their previous five matches in the Copa America and scored goals in all of them.
Messi’s performance in the final was not as impressive as in previous matches of the tournament, during which he scored four goals and had five assists.
He had a clear opportunity in the 88th minute, tried to dribble Ederson, but the Brazilian goalkeeper stopped him.
The title, however, provides the superstar some relief after all the questions throughout his career on his effectiveness playing for the national team.
-
Tennis
Euro 2020: Italy's entertainers want to win in...
The Italians have been one of the most attractive teams to watch... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Wimbledon: Barty wins women's title with three-...
The Australian player won her first Wimbledon title on Saturday READ MORE
-
Tennis
Djokovic faces Berrettini hurdle in his leap...
Djokovic is hoping to equal Federer and Nadal's record of 20 Grand... READ MORE
-
Cricket
England win Pakistan series with 52-run victory...
Chasing 248, Pakistan were dismissed for 195 READ MORE
-
News
UAE girl needs world’s costliest life-...
Even at such a young age, she has already made several visits to the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai launches national initiative for coders
The goal is to train 100,000 coders and create 1,000 major digital... READ MORE
-
News
Watch: How Dubai ensures your taxi fares are...
Dubai Municipality, in a video, showed the stringent checks cabs in... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: New strategy to protect patients' data from...
DoH is the first entity in the region to develop a strategy of this... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
10 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light