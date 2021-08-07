Coach Bosz begins Lyon career drawing Brest 1-1 at home
PSG has been increasingly linked with a move to sign six-time Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi, after his new deal with Barcelona collapsed this week
Coach Peter Bosz began his Lyon career with a tame 1-1 home draw against Brest in the French league on Saturday.
The Dutchman was fired by Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen last March.
Bosz replaced Rudi Garcia, who led Lyon to fourth last season and missed out on Champions League qualification.
Forward Islam Slimani earned him his first point in French soccer when he canceled out Brest’s first-half opener from striker Striker Irvin Cardona.
Later Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain began its bid to wrestle back the French title it lost to Lille with an away game at promoted Troyes.
Much of the attention will be off the field.
PSG has been increasingly linked with a move to sign six-time Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi, after his new deal with Barcelona collapsed this week.
Brest fought hard to stay up last season and finished 17th.
Cardona gave his side the lead shortly before halftime with a fine strike from 20 meters.
Slimani equalized in the 62nd when he swept the ball home after strike partner Karl Toko Ekambi headed the ball to him.
Lille is at Metz on Sunday.
Monaco drew with Nantes 1-1 in Friday’s season-opening game.
-
Football
Coach Bosz begins Lyon career drawing Brest 1-1...
PSG has been increasingly linked with a move to sign six-time Golden... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bumrah picks five after Root ton, India need 209...
The visitors have never managed to chase 200 runs in England in the... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Japan proves baseball 'strength'...
The Japanese beat the US twice on the way to the title, and Inaba... READ MORE
-
Golf
Tokyo Olympics: Nelly Korda holds on for gold in...
Korda earned her first career major championship in June READ MORE
-
News
37-year-old Indian expat dies in Abu Dhabi...
The incident took place on Friday afternoon. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Land only in emirate of residency, Air India...
Dubai residents can land only in Dubai while Abu Dhabi residents must ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel demand not too high as expats face...
Most flights from India to the UAE operate at 60 to 70 per cent... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel rules eased for vaccinated expats in...
The new regulations apply to passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri... READ MORE
News
Why UAE residents are buying more used cars