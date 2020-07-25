China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Players bow their heads to remember virus victims and medical staff.
The Chinese Super League held a minute's silence on Saturday before the season kicked off five months late because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Players bowed their heads to remember virus victims and medical staff as Fabio Cannavaro's reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande faced FA Cup winners Shanghai Shenhua.
The opening match of the badly delayed campaign was being played behind closed doors in the city of Dalian, which along with Suzhou is hosting CSL games for the next two months.
Wuhan Zall, the club from the city that was ground zero of the pandemic, play newly promoted Qingdao Huanghai later Saturday in Suzhou, near Shanghai.
The number of virus infections has dwindled in China but Dalian is currently the scene of a small cluster of fresh cases, putting Chinese football officials on edge.
The Chinese Football Association and CSL are taking no risks with the new season, which was supposed to begin in February but became one of the earliest sporting victims of the health crisis.
The 16 CSL teams have been divided into two groups, in Suzhou and Dalian, and players must spend the first two months living in sealed-off hotels.
The likes of Evergrande's Brazilian international Paulinho and the former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini will see only their hotel, training pitches and stadiums.
They are not allowed to meet their families and will be tested for coronavirus once a week.
The 32-year-old Belgian Fellaini is the only known coronavirus case in the CSL and spent three weeks in hospital before his release in April. He was not seriously ill.
Domestic sport is slowly resuming in China, with the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league set to welcome fans back into matches from Sunday.
However, the Chinese government has ruled out staging most international competitions this year to stop the spread of coronavirus.
On Friday, all top-level tennis tournaments pencilled in for 2020 in China were cancelled, including the WTA Finals and Shanghai Masters.
-
Football
China football kicks off with minute silence for...
Players bow their heads to remember virus victims and medical staff. READ MORE
-
Football
Former Barca star Xavi tests positive for Covid-19
Xavi, 40, recently quashed rumours that he was preparing to move back ... READ MORE
-
Football
European football and survival up for grabs in...
United and Leicester face each other in a shootout for a place in the ... READ MORE
-
Football
Saints' Ings hopes goal rush leads to England...
The striker, who joined Saints in a permanent deal from Liverpool,... READ MORE
-
General
Sheikh Hamdan launches programme for economists
The programme will contribute to building the talents of the youth... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No Covid-19 death in 24 hours for third time this ...
The UAE's Covid mortality rate of 0.6 per cent is considerably lower... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Things you may not know about sanitisers
Modern alcohol-based hand rubs (if used correctly) should not dry the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE hospital launches support group for Covid-19...
The rising number of patient cases globally have brought to front the ... READ MORE
Abu Dhabi
Indian couple found dead in Abu Dhabi flat