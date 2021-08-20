Chelsea's Pulisic out of Arsenal match after positive Covid test
The United States forward missed Chelsea's open training session on Wednesday
Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea's Premier League trip to Arsenal after testing positive for the coronavirus, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel said Friday.
The United States forward missed Chelsea's open training session on Wednesday, and is not available for Sunday's game at the Emirates Stadium as he self-isolates.
But Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante are both back in training, and could yet prove their fitness in time to feature in the clash between the London clubs.
"Christian's absence is unfortunately pretty easy to explain, he had a positive test, and needs to follow the protocols," said Tuchel.
"So he was not in training and is not available for the game."
Ziyech suffered a shoulder injury in Chelsea's penalty shoot-out European Super Cup win over Villarreal, while Kante has been sidelined with an ankle problem.
"Hakim and N'Golo were both in training today (Friday), and did everything to be in training today and had absolutely no problems," Tuchel said. "But they need another more physical, intense training session tomorrow with the team.
"We can decide after that, but right now it seems very positive that both can be in the squad for Sunday."
Chelsea opened their new Premier League campaign with a convincing 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace last weekend.
-
Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar had a small weakness against off-...
Muralitharan had dismissed Tendulkar 13 times in his career READ MORE
-
Cricket
How UAE became a world-class sporting destination
This year, UAE is looking forward to hosting more events, having... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings train in Dubai
The official Twitter handle of CSK shared pictures from their... READ MORE
-
Football
PSG leave out Messi, Neymar for Ligue 1 clash...
Messi and Neymar started pre-season training late after an extended... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to host 5,000 Afghan evacuees on way to third ...
Evacuees to travel to the UAE from Kabul on US aircrafts in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Book gives flashback of Gen. Kayani’s...
Vali Nasr says he had based his writing on the advice of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Two children killed, 3 injured in blast in...
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Evacuees struggling to reach Kabul airport, NATO...
Some allies pushing for more time to complete their evacuations. READ MORE