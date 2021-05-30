- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Chelsea stun Man City to win Champions League title
Premier League champions City were favourites ahead of the final but suffered a disappointing night in Porto
Chelsea’s Kai Havertz repaid some of his huge transfer fee as his first-half goal sealed a 1-0 win for his side over Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.
Chelsea have won the UEFA Champions League for a second time! #UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/3ogfCK5C71— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 29, 2021
The German youngster, Chelsea’s record signing, latched on to Mason Mount’s pass and evaded City keeper Ederson before rolling the ball into an empty net in the 42nd minute.
Premier League champions City were favourites ahead of the final but suffered a desperately disappointing night in Porto in what was their first Champions League final.
Pep Guardiola’s side were never allowed to play their normal fluent game and could not respond as a disciplined Chelsea sealed a second Champions League triumph.
WHAT A FEELING!!! #ChelseaChampions #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/CVS8N3zXmY— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2021
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won the tactical battle against his City counterpart Guardiola and his side could have won by more had Timo Werner converted two gilt-edged chances.
City laboured after the break searching for openings and their cause was not helped when playmaker Kevin de Bruyne went off injured after a clash of heads.
Chelsea survived seven minutes of stoppage time with Riyad Mahrez going agonisingly close for City before the celebrations from Chelsea’s travelling fans could begin.
-
Football
Chelsea stun Man City to win Champions League...
Premier League champions City were favourites ahead of the final but... READ MORE
-
Cricket
PSL to use tracking device to keep players in...
The franchises are investing in ice vests for their players to wear... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Lakers look to take stranglehold on series with...
Phoenix coach Monty Williams wants to see his charges keep their... READ MORE
-
Cricket
My best is yet to come: Root
Root is hungry to make the next phase of my career the peak READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE approves new treatment for high-risk...
Sotrovimab offers the prospect of reducing hospitalisation,... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Dubai sets up new entity to promote industries,...
Dubai Industries and Exports will develop the industrial sector and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New hybrid Covid variant found, spreads quickly...
New Vietnam variant is a combination of B.1.617.2 and British strains,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Experimental rock concert held with masks, Covid...
Two groups of people were selected for the experimental event. READ MORE
News
Indian student gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa
29 May 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021 has been moved to UAE, confirms BCCI