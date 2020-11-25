Chelsea, Sevilla reach Champions League last 16

France forward Giroud’s powerful header snatched the points for Frank Lampard’s side

Chelsea reached the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday after a late Olivier Giroud strike gave the Blues a 2-1 win over Rennes.

France forward Giroud’s powerful header snatched the points for Frank Lampard’s side after Serhou Guirassy had levelled Callum Hudson-Odoi’s first-half opener.

Chelsea top Group E with 10 points from four games, level with Sevilla but ahead on goal-difference, after the Spanish side also claimed a late 2-1 victory in Russia against Krasnodar to seal their passage into the knockout stages.

Rennes, who have one point, had their moments but were largely kept at bay by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who left the Brittany club for Stamford Bridge in September and made a number of outstanding saves.