Chelsea return to winning ways, Arsenal held to a goalless draw
Chelsea returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Southampton to move top of the Premier League but Manchester United stuttered again at home on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by high-flying Everton.
After consecutive defeats for only the second time since Thomas Tuchel took charge, Chelsea needed a response and they got it as Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell struck late on after Southampton had been reduced to 10 men.
Tuchel’s side move to 16 points from seven games, two more than Liverpool who host Manchester City in Sunday’s big clash.
Manchester United and Everton are also locked on 14 points after the early kickoff at Old Trafford ended honours even.
Brighton and Hove Albion also have 14 points after a 0-0 home draw with Arsenal played in torrential rain.
With Cristiano Ronaldo, scorer of a last-gasp winner against Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday, starting on the bench, United took a deserved lead when Anthony Martial was played in by Bruno Fernandes to score in style just before the halftime interval.
United were pegged back though when Andros Townsend finished off a sweeping move — the winger celebrating with a trademark Ronaldo pose in front of Everton’s travelling fans.
