Chelsea face 'big fight' for top four finish in league

Thomas Tuchel said Chelsea face a “big fight” to finish in the Premier League’s top four after their damaging 1-0 defeat against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Tuchel’s side missed a chance to climb above Leicester into third place as Emile Smith Rowe bagged the first half winner at Stamford Bridge.

Fourth placed Chelsea are six points ahead of fifth placed West Ham, who have a game in hand, and seven in front of sixth placed Liverpool, who have two games in hand.

Chelsea have two league matches remaining against Leicester and Aston Villa and Tuchel said: “It’s still in our hands. We have had some good results, so we have to cope now with a loss.”

Tuchel conceded he was to blame for Chelsea’s first defeat in eight games in all competitions after he made seven changes from Saturday’s win at Manchester City.