Chelsea begin EPL title bid with 3-0 win over Palace; Everton, and Leicester also win

Chelsea began its bid to follow up a Champions League title with another Premier League trophy by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday, illustrating the size of the task facing newly hired manager Patrick Vieira at the visitors.

Defenders Marcos Alonso and Trevoh Chalobah — with his first goal for Chelsea, on his Premier League debut — scored either side of a close-range strike by U.S. forward Christian Pulisic in a dominant display by Thomas Tuchel’s team.

The win came three days after Chelsea won the Uefa Super Cup by beating Villarreal in a penalty shootout.

While it makes for a perfect start to the season for the European champions, Palace could be facing up to a tough year under Vieira, the former Arsenal and France star who replaced Roy Hodgson in charge for his first senior managerial role in English soccer.

Vieira has pledged to adopt a more attacking style than previous Palace managers, but his team barely created a clear-cut chance at Stamford Bridge. This shouldn’t be the game to judge him, though.

Even without Romelu Lukaku, who completed his move from Inter Milan for a club-record $135 million on Friday, Chelsea had far too much going forward for Palace — with even two defenders chipping in with goals.

Alonso, an attacking wing back, was dangerous throughout and capped an impressive display by curling a free kick over the defensive wall and inside the near post in the 27th minute.

Pulisic made it 2-0 by converting a finish from close range after Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita failed to gather a low cross by Cesar Azpilicueta from the right.

The 22-year-old Chalobah, who played on the right of the back three after making his first competitive senior appearance for Chelsea against Villarreal, completed a memorable few days by scoring the third goal. It was a brilliant one, too, as he collected a pass midway into Palace’s half on the right, advanced, and drilled a low shot in off the far post from 25 meters.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Dennis and Cucho Hernandez scored on their debuts as Watford made a winning return to the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 3-2 in their season opener.

Playing in the centre of Watford’s front three, Nigerian international Dennis opened the scoring after 10 minutes by driving home the rebound from his own blocked shot.

He turned provider when he set up Ismaila Sarr, whose shot took a deflection off the outstretched foot of Tyrone Mings to send it looping over goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and into the net three minutes before the break.

Dennis suffered a foot injury and was replaced in the 66th minute by Colombian Hernandez. A minute later the 22-year-old curled home an exquisite strike from the edge of the box in his first game for the club after a number of seasons on loan in Spain.

John McGinn pulled one back for Villa with a brilliant strike on the half-volley from the edge of the area four minutes later, but Villa created little until deep into stoppage time when Bertrand Traore won a penalty.

New signing Danny Ings stepped up to fire home the spot kick but it made little difference to the end result as Watford held on to win 3-2.

Everton rallied from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League as manager Rafa Benitez enjoyed a winning start to his reign at Goodison Park.

Benitez’s appointment was not a popular one on the blue half of Merseyside after his spell in charge of Liverpool and his side left the field to boos at halftime as they trailed to a goal by Adam Armstrong on his Southampton debut.

But whatever the Spaniard said at the break did the trick as Everton were a different proposition once Richarlison equalised from close range in the 47th minute.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s sublime finish put them ahead in the 76th minute before Richarlison set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin to make the points safe late o

Meanwhile, Leicester City got their Premier League campaign underway with a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to a trademark Jamie Vardy goal in the 41st minute at the King Power stadium on Saturday.

Adama Traore spurned a gilt-edged chance for Wolves before the 34-year old Vardy popped up at the near post to delight the home fans, making up for an earlier strike that was disallowed for offside.

Ricardo Pereira weaved his way past two markers on the right flank and delivered a low cross to the edge of the six-yard box for Vardy to beat Conor Coady to the ball and turn it into the top corner with a deft touch.

Leicester nearly grabbed a second on the stroke of halftime when midfielder Youri Tielemans had Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa at full stretch with a swerving long-range effort.

Caglar Soyuncu denied the visitors an equaliser when he slid in to block a Francisco Trincao effort shortly after halftime before Vardy shot wide with Leicester looking dangerous on the break.

Coady had the ball in the back of the net for the visitors in the 89th minute as they pressed hard for an equaliser, but the goal was scrapped for offside, handing new Wolves manager Bruno Lage a losing start in the Premier League.

In anther match Brighton & Hove Albion’s Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister scored superb second-half goals to seal a 2-1 victory over a wasteful Burnley in their feisty opening Premier League encounter at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Argentine midfielder Mac Allister charged into the penalty area and swept home the winner from Pascal Gross’s cross after striker Neal Maupay fired in the equaliser on his 25th birthday following a neat pass by substitute Jakub Moder.

James Tarkowski nodded Burnley in front from a corner in the second minute, with the referee refusing to entertain complaints from Maupay who claimed that he was shoved to the ground by the onrushing defender in the build-up.

Brighton’s rearguard appeared jittery without Ben White, who joined Arsenal during the close season, and they were rescued by the post with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez well beaten by Johann Gudmundsson’s shot from distance after the opener.

Burnley skipper Ben Mee also went close with a header that struck the underside of the crossbar after Sanchez flapped at a corner and Tarkowski could not keep his follow-up effort on target with the missed chances proving costly in the end.

Results

Man United 5 Leeds United 1

Burnley 1 Brighton 2

Chelsea 3 C Palace 0

Everton 3 Southampton 1

Leicester 1 Wolves 0

Watford 3 Aston Villa 2