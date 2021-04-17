- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Chelsea beat Man City to secure place in FA Cup final
Ziyech scored in the 55th minute when he tapped into an empty net from a cross by Timo Werner
Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 on Saturday to book a place in next month’s FA Cup final thanks to a second-half goal by Hakim Ziyech which ended City manager Pep Guardiola’s dream of steering his side to an unprecedented quadruple of titles.
Ziyech scored in the 55th minute when he tapped into an empty net from a cross by Timo Werner with City goalkeeper Zack Steffen in no man’s land after racing off his line to close Werner down but then seeming to change his mind.
The win at Wembley leaves Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel on course for a trophy after engineering a remarkable turnaround since he replaced Frank Lampard in January, with the Blues also in the Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid.
Premier League leaders City’s woes were compounded by the loss of midfielder Kevin de Bruyne early in the second half with an apparent ankle injury ahead of a busy end to the season for City who have a Champions League semi-final against Paris St Germain and the League Cup Final against Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea face Leicester City or Southampton, who play their semi-final on Sunday, in the FA Cup final on May 15.
-
Football
Chelsea beat Man City to secure place in FA Cup...
Ziyech scored in the 55th minute when he tapped into an empty net... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Rahul takes inspiration from cousin...
The leg spinner snap up three wickets in 13-run win READ MORE
-
Cricket
Tsitsipas, Rublev in Monte Carlo final with...
Eighth-seed Rublev of Russia, having shocked Nadal in the quarter-... READ MORE
-
Football
Musiala stars, Bayern closes in on 9th straight...
It was Wolfsburg’s first defeat at home this season READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
News
New cancer hospital in Dubai in memory of Sheikh...
The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be... READ MORE
-
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to...
Stargazers will get to see the first of the two supermoons of 2021... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch