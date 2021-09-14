Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Champions League: 10-man Sevilla salvages 1-1 draw with Salzburg in CL opener

AP/Seville
Filed on September 14, 2021
Sevilla's Alejandro Gomez in action with FC Salzburg's Oumar Solet and Mohamed Camara. — Reuters

The messy match in Seville was marked by errors both by Sevilla’s veterans and the youngsters of Salzburg

Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw at home to RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday after a chaotic first half in which four penalties were awarded, three to the visitors, while the hosts were forced to play most of the second half with 10 men.

German striker Karim Adeyemi missed the target from the spot in the 13th minute and the Austrians earned a second penalty in the 21st which Croatian midfielder Luka Sucic managed to tuck away to put his side ahead.

Salzburg then won another penalty in the 37th minute but Sucic hit the post with his second effort and the hosts made them pay when they were given a spot-kick at the end of the first half which captain Ivan Rakitic scored.

Sevilla were suddenly on the back foot again early in the second half when striker Youssef En-Nesyri was sent off for a second booking but the Spaniards held on for a draw.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210914&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210919481&Ref=AR&profile=1052 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 