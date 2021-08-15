Champions Atletico beat Celta in La Liga opener as both sides see red
Luis Suarez began the game on the bench and Correa took full responsibility for the team’s attacking duties
Atletico Madrid began their La Liga title defence with a 2-1 win away to Celta Vigo on Sunday thanks to two strikes from Argentine forward Angel Correa although the game ended with a mass brawl and a player from each side was sent off.
Luis Suarez began the game on the bench and Correa took full responsibility for the team’s attacking duties, firing Atletico ahead midway through the first half after a marauding run from Thomas Lemar.
Celta levelled in the 59th minute with a penalty from captain Iago Aspas but Atletico soon restored their lead when Correa arrowed into the bottom corner after a superb diagonal ball from Saul Niguez, who had been expected to leave the club during the close season.
The game ended in chaos as Celta captain Hugo Mallo and Atletico defender Mario Hermoso were shown red cards in added time for clashing off the ball while players all over the pitch could be seen confronting each other in the melee.
Atletico were fortunate not to concede an equaliser when Aspas rounded keeper Jan Oblak but the striker somehow missed the target with the goal gaping.
The champions were forced to defend deep in their own half until the 10th minute of added time to make an ideal start in their bid to successfully defend a league title for the first time since 1951.
-
Football
Champions Atletico beat Celta in La Liga opener...
Luis Suarez began the game on the bench and Correa took full... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Advantage England despite Pujara-Rahane defensive ...
Mark Wood (3-40) drew first blood when he dismissed KL Rahul caught... READ MORE
-
Football
Son scores winner as Tottenham stun Man City
All the talk beforehand was whether Tottenham’s talisman Kane,... READ MORE
-
Local Sports
UAE Pro League to allow 60 per cent fans in...
Entry will only be allowed to those aged 16 and above READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghanistan: Kabul airport closed for commercial...
The suspension of commercial flights cuts off one of the last avenues ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghan leader Ghani says he fled country to...
Ghani did not say where he had travelled to, but Afghan media group... READ MORE
-
News
UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti quake victims
At least 724 people were killed and a minimum of 2,800 injured in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban say they have entered multiple districts...
Insurgents have also taken over the presidential palace READ MORE